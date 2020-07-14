For the second in a month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus.

According to an official Tamil Nadu Govt release, the Chief Minister and his staff underwent coronavirus tests and it has been confirmed that the results are negative.

Previously, an official in the CM's office had tested coronavirus positive since then 66-year-old CM has been following the protocol and subjecting himself to tests often. In June, the CM underwent a test which showed he was coronavirus negative.

Tamil Nadu records the 2nd highest Covid-19 case in the country

According to the official released, over 105 coronavirus testing centres have been established in Tamil Nadu and so far 15,85,782 persons have been tested.

While Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,60,924 cases and 10,482 casualties, Tamil Nadu followed with total 1,42,798 cases, including 2,032 deaths.