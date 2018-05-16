The Tamil Nadu Board has announced HSC +2 or Class 12th results on Wednesday. The education minister of the state, KA Sengottaiyan also stated that the overall pass percentage of this academic year is 91.1 percent, which is a slight dip in the passing percentage compared to last year.

Students are advised to click on the following link, which is board's official website to receive their Class 12th results http://www.tnresults.nic.in/ and http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in/.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) conducted the HSC Class 12 exam from 1 March to 16th April 2018, where 9,07,620 students appeared in the exam centres, but no student appeared in the transgender category.

The board has uploaded the results on its official website around 9.30 am. While the passing percentage for girls is 94.1, for boys it is 87.7. This year, the science stream scored the highest pass percentage with 94.29 percent, followed by commerce team with 87.45 percent and the arts stream had a 79.65 percent.

It may be noted that the state had already abolished ranking system and warned schools against displaying any ranks. Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan said, "Action will be taken against schools which try to promote admissions by publishing rank lists."

"Question papers were designed in such a way that student will be able to handle entrance tests with confidence. Though, some might have found the question papers tough compared to the previous year, it will help the students in the longer run," he told the media on Wednesday.

Overall, the board has reported a dip in the pass percentage compared to last academic year results, when the state registered its best pass percentage. This year's percentage is 1.1 percent less. Not only this, the board has also witnessed a decline in the number of students registering and appearing for the examination.

Last year, the results for the HSC +2 were announced on May 12, 2017. In June, a re-examination was conducted for the students who could not clear the exam. Last year, almost 6,732 schools were affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Board and about 1,813 institutions had reported 100 percent pass rate.