In response to the escalating rabies-related fatalities and dog bite incidents, the health department of Tamil Nadu has issued a directive to health officers across all districts and cities. The directive mandates the round-the-clock availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) to combat the alarming surge in rabies cases. The Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health (DPH) has instructed health officers to maintain a stock of at least 20 vials of ARV at all times.

The directive further emphasizes the administration of the vaccine in all dog bite cases without hesitation, irrespective of concerns about wastage. The refusal or denial to administer ARV, even during night hours, will not be tolerated. The urgency of this directive is underscored by the disturbing statistics of 2024, which recorded 34 human fatalities and 6.42 lakh dog bite cases up to October, marking the highest in five years.

Rabies, a significant public health concern, has a 100 per cent fatality rate. This is in stark contrast to Tamil Nadu's zero fatalities from other diseases such as malaria, chikungunya, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and Japanese encephalitis in 2024. The challenge of managing rabies is further exacerbated by the lack of reliable data on the dog population in many districts.

Accurate population estimates are crucial for planning vaccination campaigns and sterilisation surgeries under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. While some districts, such as Chennai and Coimbatore, have conducted dog population censuses, many others lack this critical data.

The Nilgiris district, however, stands as a beacon of hope, having been rabies-free for the past 15 years due to sustained and aggressive vaccination efforts. Sundar Raj, an animal rights activist in the Nilgiris, shared their strategy, "We carried out door-to-door vaccination. There was resistance initially, but we convinced people." He also emphasized the importance of testing dogs with rabies symptoms, warning that a rabid dog could have bitten many other dogs before dying, leading to a rapid spread of the virus if not controlled.

The DPH's statement also addressed snake bite cases in the state. Tamil Nadu reported 7,310 snake bite cases till June 2024, compared to 19,795 cases in 2024. The health department directed district officials to ensure the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) at all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres. A minimum stock of 10 vials of ASV should be maintained at all times. ASV should be administered to all snake bite victims before referring them to tertiary care facilities. The department clarified that performing a test dose is unnecessary before administering ASV.

The escalating cases of rabies in Tamil Nadu and the subsequent directive from the health department underscore the importance of awareness and preparedness in combating this deadly disease. The state's proactive measures, coupled with the lessons learned from the Nilgiris district's successful vaccination campaign, provide a roadmap for other regions grappling with similar challenges.