Saravanan Arul, who holds a top position in the Saravana Stores, is all set to become a hero. The businessman is impressed by the story narrated by director duo, JD – Jerry (Joseph D Sami and Gerald) and given nod to act in the film.

The forthcoming movie will be launched in September and the makers have set their eyes on Tamil New Year (April) in 2020 for its release. The pre-production works are underway and the project is expected to be announced soon.

Saravanan Arul is a popular name among netizens from Tamil Nadu. Thanks his ways of branding his products, people have made him a subject of trolling. Especially his commercials with Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia had made him a meme-friendly face.

The meme creators are expected to have field days in the months to come following his latest adventure.

However, people have mellowed down on their criticism over his acts in the recent months. In fact, there have been reports of his results ensuring a good brand recall value among the audience. It also paved way for his competitors to become the faces of their own brands.

His relief works during Gaja Cyclone and philanthropy works have started yielding positive results for him as a section of people have started accepting him.