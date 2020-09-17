Tamil filmmaker Babu Sivan has passed away on Wednesday, 16 September, due to illness. He was aged 54 and survived by his wife and two daughters.

Babu Sivan was reportedly found in an unconscious state when his wife and daughters returned home on Sunday. They rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

"His two daughters had took up the NEET exam on Sunday, and his wife had gone along with them, leaving him alone in their house. On their return, they found him unconscious and rushed him to a hospital in Tambaram. But since that was a COVID-19 facility, he could not be admitted there and he was taken to another hospital, a private one, where he was treated," The Times of India quotes a source as saying.

The report further adds that he was suffering from long, live, and kidney-related ailments, but he had ignored the health issues which, unfortunately, ended his life. However, he did not test coronavirus positive.

His body is kept for the public homage at his residence in Madambakkam.

Babusivan started his career as an assitant director to filmmaker Dharani. He turned independent director with Thalapathy Vijay's Vettaikaran. However, he did not get much offers following which he entered small screen by directing Sun TV's Rasaathi.

Later, he was part of the story discussion team of Vijay's Bairavaa.

Meanwhile, the fans of Vijay are mourning the death on Twitter. Check out select-few condolence tweets below:

Thalapathy_Rahman_: We are Sad To Tell That #Vettaikaran Dir Sir #babusivan Had Pass Out #RestInPeace Confounded face

Ranjith Vijay: Rip director of Thalapathy Vijay Vettaikaran Movie #Babusivan sirDisappointed but relieved face

It's very shocking news for Tamil Cinema Industry Disappointed but relieved faceDisappointed but relieved face

@sunpictures @actorvijay @vijayantony

Joe Vignesh: Vettaikaran movie director #BabuSivan passed away.

Rest In Peace.