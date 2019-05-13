Tamil comedy actor Premji has come under verbal attack from the fans of Chennai Super Kings, which lost to the Mumbai Indians in the final of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The fans of Chennai Super Kings have been fuming over the run-out of MS Dhoni in the crucial stage of the final. It was quite a tough call taken by the third umpire as the visuals created confusions whether his bat was on the line or not. According to the fans, the benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batsman.

Since the Chennai Super Kings lost the match by just one run and considering MS Dhoni's match-winning abilities in the crucial moments of the game, the fans feel that the Chennai team would have won the game if the captain was not given out.

When the fans' were expressing their anger over the match's outcome, actor Premji, a hardcore fan of the CSK, apparently intended to convey the disappointing fans not to get disheartened as both the teams represent India.

"Mumbai also India - Chennai also India - Cup for India - I am Indian - we all Indian - Good Night . [sic]" Premji posted. It did not go well with his followers as he was trolled badly as they feel that their favourite team is cheated every time.

To add salt into the injury, the commentators like Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar's support for the Mumbai Indians team did not go well with the fans.

Interestingly, Premji's brother and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu criticised both the commentators stating that they should not be in the panel. "And please #manjrekar and #gavaskar u guys were absolutely don't deserve to be in a @IPL commentary team!!!. [sic]" he posted.

It is the third consecutive loss of MS Dhoni's team to the Mumbai Indians in the finals after 2013 and 2015 editions. The Chennai team had defeated the Mumbai team only once in 2010.