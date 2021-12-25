Covid 19 fears continued to loom in 2021 as the second wave of the pandemic brought chaos and misery to people across the country. There were plenty of restrictions on social gathering and function.

However, it did not prevent celebrities from moving ahead in life as they tied the knot amid the Covid scare. Here, we bring you the list of celebrities who married in 2021:

Rashmi Jayaraj Marries Richu

Kannada and Tamil actress Rashmi Jayaraj has tied the knot to Richu on Wednesday, 10 February, in Chennai. The marriage was held in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Rashmi Jayaraj had her engagement with Richu on 27 November in Mysore. It is an arranged marriage and the boy is chosen by her parents.

Desingh Periyasamy Marries Niranjani Ahathian

Director Desingh Periyasamy tied the knot with actress Niranjani Ahathian, daughter of renowned director Agathiyan, on February 25 in Puducherry.

Actor Vishnu Vishal Marries Jwala Gutta

Former Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta tied the knot with actor Vishnu Vishal in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on 24 April. The couple had got engaged to each other last year.

Mounika Devi's Marriage

Popular Tamil serial actress Mounika Devi got married to the love of her life Mr VK in May. It was a low-key event restricted to selective guests, due to the Covid 19 restrictions.

Snehan Marries Kannika

Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame Snehan married Kannika Ravi, who worked in the films like 'Devaraattam', 'Rajavamsam' along with a few serials, on July 29. It is a love-cum-marriage.

Vidyullekha Raman Ties Knot

Vidyullekha Raman has tied the knot to Fitness and Nutrition Expert Sanjay without the media glare in September.

Velu Lakshmanan Marries Shabana

'Baakiyalakshmi' fame actor Aryan aka Velu Lakshmanan and 'Sembaruthi' fame Shabana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 12. They reportedly married against their family's wishes as they belonged to different religions.

Madhan Pandian with Reshma

Actor Madhan Pandian married his co-star-turned-girlfriend Reshma Muralidharan on November 15 in Chennai. It was a dreamy wedding ceremony attended by friends, family members, and close relatives of the couple.

Sidhu Sid Weds Shreya Anchan

Actors Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan of Thirumanam fame tied the knot on November 23 in Chennai. They tied the knot after being in a love for years.

Karthik Marries Amrutha

Actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar tied the knot with young actress Amrutha Srinivasan on December 13. The couple got to know during the making of an upcoming movie which has K Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the key roles. They dated for a few months before they made their mind on taking their relationship to the next level.