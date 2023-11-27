In a shocking turn of events, actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar revealed a distressing image on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, showcasing injuries sustained from an assault at the parking lot of her sister's building. The incident reportedly occurred late at night and has raised concerns due to its connection to the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is actively engaged in reviewing the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 season and has a daughter, Jovika, participating in the show, alleged that the attack may be linked to her association with the competition. In a social media post, she narrated the incident, stating that an unidentified man, purportedly a supporter of Pradeep Antony, approached her, questioned her allegiance, and violently assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

In her own words, Vanitha wrote, "Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car parked in my sister Sowmya's house. It was dark, and a man appeared from nowhere and said, 'Red card kudukreengala.' He hit me hard on my face and fled away. I was in so much pain, bleeding in my face, and yelling. No one was around at 1 am."

Despite the severity of the incident, Vanitha expressed reluctance to report the matter to the police, citing a loss of trust in the process. She received first aid and, in a state of rage, decided to take a break from her professional commitments due to her physical condition.

Bravely posting my attack . #BiggBoss7Tamil is just a game show on tv . I don’t deserve to go thru this pic.twitter.com/X6rI8io4GB — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 26, 2023

As of now, no police complaint has been filed, and the identity of the assailant remains unknown. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of individuals associated with reality TV shows, shedding light on the darker side of fan engagement and competition-related tensions.

Who is Vanitha Vijayakumar?

Vanitha Vijayakumar, the daughter of actor Vijayakumar and Tamil actress Manjula, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Making her debut alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the 1995 film "Chandralekha," she has continued to be a prominent presence in Tamil cinema. Her family connections include two sisters, Preetha and Sridevi, as well as half-siblings Arun Vijay and Kavitha.