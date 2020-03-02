A lesser-known Tamil actress Padmaja has committed suicide. Her body was found hanging in her house on Sunday, 1 March. The house owner alerted the Thiruvottiyur Police Station when allegedly foul smell started emanating from the house.

As per the Tamil media, the cops broken upon the door to discover her body hanging. The house owner had not seen her for two days and the lights remained switched off which made him to inform the cops.

Her body was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Thiruvottiyur Police Station has filed the case and the investigation is on.

The early investigation indicates that Padmaja was having trouble in personal life and had financial crunch. "She made a video call to her sister on Saturday night, when she expressed worry over her financial crisis. She was not able to land proper roles said," the Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

Padmaja was married to Pawan and their son was two-year old. He is reportedly being raised at their relative's house. However, they had issues in their relationship and she was living separately from him at a rented house in Kaladipet.

Her estranged husband is currently living in Andhra.