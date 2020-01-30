Tamil actor and musician TS Raghavendra has passed away last evening (29 January) at his residence. He breathed his last due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Sulochana - daughters Kalpana and Shekinnah Shawn (born Prasanna Raghavendra).

TS Raghavendra was brought up spotlight by legendary filmmaker K Balachander by casting him in the role of a judge in his film Sindhu Bhairavi. Since 80s, he acted in over hundreds of movies that include Vaidehi Kathirunthal, Vikram, Chinna Thambi Periya Thambi, Annanagar Mudhal Theru, Solla Thudikuthu Manasu, Vaai Kozhuppu, Karpoora Mullai, Vaazhga Jananayagam and Kadhaludan among many others.

He was part of movies featuring Vijayakanth, Sivakumar, Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, Karthik, Amala, Srividya, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Parthieban and Murali. As a musician, he composed a few films that include Yaaga Saalai.

His body is kept for public homage at his residence in KK Nagar, Chennai. Nadigar Sangam has confirmed the news and tweeted, "Actor #TSRaghavendhar passed away.... final rites at 2:pm today Old No:21 New No:39,Ponnamballam Salai West K K Nagar Chennai-78 - RIP!"

His ritual of the final rites will commence at 2 pm.

It has to be noted that both his daughters are playback singers.