Tamil actor and politician JK Rithesh died on Saturday, 13 April, due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. He is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

As per the reports, he complained of severe chest pain during an election campaiging in Ramanathapuram and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the treatment failed to save his life, TV reports add.

Having born in Sri Lanka in 1973, his family migrated to Rameswaram in mid 1970s. After completing Diploma in Civil Engineering, he turned actor with Chinni Jayanth-directorial Kaanal Neer.

He then acted in Nayagan and Pen Singam. However, he took a break from the acting after foraying into politics. He won from the Ramanathapuram Loksabha constituency from the DMK ticket in 2009.

Two years later, JK Ritesh was dragged into a land-grabbing case and accusing of cheating an US citizen. In 2014, he left the DMK and joined the AIADMK.

After close to a decade, he returned to acting with a negative role in RJ Balaji's political satire LKG.

On his personal life, JK Rithesh was married to Jotheeswari in 2007. They were blessed with a son named Roshan a year later. His sudden death has come as a shock to his well-wishers and friends.

Celebrities and fans have expressed their condolence on Twitter and some of which can be read below:

Krish: Actor/Producer/Politician Mr. JK Rithesh has passed away in Ramanadhapuram.. He is Such a nice person.. Sincere condolences.. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

KhushbuSundar Tweeted: Shocked to hear the sudden and very sad demise of actor and #AIADMK member #JKRitesh.. had met him just 2 days back.. life is so unpredictable..my thoughts are with his family and young kids..may the force be with them and give them the strength to cope with the loss.. #RIP

RJ Balaji tweeted: Shocked and devastated hearing the news about the loss of JK Rithesh sir. Not able to beleive. He was just 46. Gone too soon. He was like a brother to me and blessing to the lives of many. He helped and changed so many lives. No words to describe the pain.

Kaushik LM: Tamil news channels have also started reporting the #JKRithesh passing away news.. @RJ_Balaji used to say during #LKG promotions that JKR was a really good, helpful man. Life can be so uncertain. Just 46 and a heart attack.. May his soul RIP

Manis : Shocked by seeing the news about demise of #JKRithesh may his soul rest in peace #RIPJKRithesh