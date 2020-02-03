Novel Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in December 2019, is spreading to various parts of the world. In India, three cases have been reported and now there are rumours of Tamil actor Bonda Mani being allegedly affected by the deadly outbreak.

Tamil news channels and websites have reported that Bonda Mani is admitted to a hospital in Chennai on the suspicion of being affected by Coronavirus. Leading news channel Sun TV has also reported about the development and stated that the comedian has refused to comment about the issue.

However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan is said to be the place the virus is originated. A total of 265 people in the place have now died from the Coronavirus. All in all, the death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in China soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday.

Indian government has evacuated 647 Indians on two Air India flights from Wuhan and kept in isolation camp in Manesar, Haryana, created by the Indian Army.

Coming back to Bonda Mani, he is a multilingual actor, who had worked in over 270 films. His mentor is legendary comedian Goundamani.

Bonda Mani originates from Sri Lanka. He entered film industry with the help of noted filmmaker K Bhagyaraj with Pavunnu Pavunuthan in 1991. His major breakthrough came in 'Thendral Varum Theru'. Thereafter, there was no looking back for him.