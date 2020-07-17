Singer Tamar Braxton seems to have attempted suicide at the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown LA. TMZ quoted sources from the law enforcement that they had received a call on 911 from someone on Thursday (July 16) at around 10 pm.

Tamar was found unconscious in her hotel room by the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

team. According to the report, her boyfriend David Adefeso told the cops that Tamar might have

overdosed on pills and alcohol. He further said that Tamar was upset and threatened to end her

life earlier in the day.

No written note from Tamar was found in her room. She was immediately rushed to the hospital

and her condition is yet to be known.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)