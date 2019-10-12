Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken a lot about her life, career and films during the promotions of her latest movie Petromax, which was released on Friday, 11 October. She has also opened up about many of her co-stars and her response about Vijay has now garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

The actress had worked with the actor, who is gearing up for his next movie Bigil, in Sura way back in 2010. Since then, the Baahubali actress has not shared the screen space with him.

When the interviewer asked her to tell something about him, she said, "Actually, the thing is when I worked with Vijay, I was very young. I also had a small part in Sura and had a small interaction with him. I hardly spoke to him then. I feel like I don't really know him much to comment on him,"

"I just danced and performed with him like a fan. Apart from it, I don't know much about him," Tamannaah added.

However, the actress is keen to work with Thalapathy, who has now moved on to his 64 movie after wrapping up the post-production works of Bigil. In many of her interviews, the actress has expressed in the past that she would like to share screen space with him again.

On the professional front, Tamannaah has her hands full. She is doing Sundar C-directorial Action with Vishal. Her next Bollywood flick is Hindi movie Bhole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Telugu film with Gopichand.