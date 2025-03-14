Bollywood's beloved couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, came into the spotlight in December 2022 when they were spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. A few days later, a viral clip allegedly showed the two sharing a kiss during New Year's celebrations in Goa in 2023. The duo later shared screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma celebrate Holi with Rasha Thadani at Raveena Tandon's house amid breakup rumors. However, in March 2025, reports emerged that the couple had broken up.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the duo have parted ways. The entertainment portal claimed that despite their breakup, they have maintained mutual respect and admiration for each other and plan to remain good friends. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of them regarding their relationship status.

The sudden news of their split did not sit well with fans.

Tamannaah and Vijay were last seen together at the premiere of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's debut film, Azaad. Ever since, the internet has been abuzz with rumors of their breakup.

On the occasion of Holi, ex-lovers Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted arriving separately at Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's residence in Mumbai for the celebrations. Several videos and pictures have since gone viral, showing the two entering the venue at different times. Despite their split, Tamannaah and Vijay continue to share a close bond with Rasha Thadani.

In the videos, Tamannaah looked stylish in a white bralette top paired with a matching oversized shirt and olive-green pants. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vijay opted for a casual look, wearing a pink t-shirt with baggy denim jeans and sunglasses. Before heading inside, Vijay also took a moment to wish the paparazzi a Happy Holi.