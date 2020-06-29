Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says fitness has become an essential part of her life. "I started taking care of my fitness when I became an actor, but it soon became a part of my life. Now missing out on workout feels like I have not brushed my teeth," she said.

When the lockdown started in March, she had no fitness equipment.

"So I have to use my imagination to workout at home using common household objects," she said.

Fitness is a part of her day-to-day life.

"It's a psychological thing for me, it makes me feel good and I like to keep experimenting with my workouts. I love yoga, running, and lifting weights, amongst others," she said.

"Fitness and health are not just physical, it has to be mental also. One should be compassionate with themselves and go easy on oneself," she shared.

During quarantine, she found healthy ways to make her favourite dishes.

"I substitute the sugar in my food with honey, not only because it is healthier but it tastes amazing. I add honey to amla juice or green tea to help with my immunity," she said.

She has a fitness mantra too. "I have always been an early riser. While I am usually sleep deprived because of work, I try to catch at least 8 hours of sleep every day. The most important thing is to keep a regular sleep schedule," she said, on the chat show "Dabur Honey Hello Fitness".