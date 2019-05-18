Tamannaah Bhatia, whose sensational dance moves in Prabhu Deva's Devi 2 has become the talk of the town, plays an important role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Indeed, she is said to be playing the role of a dancer and Chiru's lover in the upcoming flick.

The latest buzz about the film is that Tamannaah is spicing up the film with a special song in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It does not come as a surprise, given that she is doing the role of a dancer. However, one expects it to be a colourful track.

The song is yet to be shot and as per the rumours the makers have planned to shoot it in the final schedule of shooting to be held at Annapurna Studios.

Tamannaah is a fantastic dancer and she has impressed the viewers whenever given an opportunity to show her dancing skills. A fine example is Prabhu Deva's Devi 2.

The trailer of Devi 2 was released on Friday, 17 April, and she has won the people's heart with her dance in the glamorous song. The AL Vijay-directorial movie, which also has Nandita Swetha in the female lead, will release on 31 May.

Coming back to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, it is a historical movie in which leading names from the Indian film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty are playing important roles.

It is scheduled for release in October.