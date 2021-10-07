Tamannaah Shown the Door from MasterChef Telugu; Anasuya Bharadwaj Steps In

Tamannaah Bhatia has walked out of MasterChef Telugu. The Baahubali actress has now been replaced by Anasuya Bharadwaj and she has already shot a few episodes.

Why Was Tamannaah Replaced by Anasurya?

The development has taken the fans by surprise since the show has not been completed, yet. As per some reports, Gemini TV has failed to utilise the dates given by the actress to complete the shoot. Thus forcing the makers of the show to find a replacement for her.

However, there are also speculations that claim that the show failed to garner good TRP ratings despite Tamannaah being a top actress. The makers had hoped that her presence would draw audience's attention.

And some feel that her hosting skills looked dull. Hence, Gemini TV decided to replace her with Anasuya who is also popular among the Telugu TV audience. She has tasted a lot of success hosting TV shows. Hence, they zeroed in on her.

Reports claim that Anasuya has already shot a few episodes at the Innovative Film City in Bengaluru.

MasterChef, which was launched on 27 August, is being judged by Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala.

It has to be noted that the Tamil version of the show is being hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Tamannaah Bags a Biggie

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has bagged a biggie. The actress has roped been roped in to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi's next movie Bhola Shankar. The forthcoming movie is said to be a remake of Tamil hit film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the leads.

The actress is working on Shashanka Ghosh's Hindi movie Plan A Plan B, Gurthunda Seethakalam (Love Mocktail remake), Bole Chudiyan, and much-delayed That is Mahalakshmi (Hindi remake Queen).