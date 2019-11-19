Tamannaah Bhatia took a break from her busy schedule to attend Ungal Naan, a musical event organised by Kamal Haasan to celebrate his 60 years in films, held in Chennai on Sunday, 17 November. The actress, who was spotted in Nikhil Thampi-designed gunmetal ombré sheath dress, got a wish of her fulfilled by the Ulaganayagan at the event.

Speaking at Ungal Naan, Tamannaah Bhatia claimed that she was a very big fan of Kamal Haasan and knows that such moment would not appear again her life. "I just have one favour to ask you; can you please take a selfie with me?" she said.

Kamal Haasan obliged to her request and took a selfie at the event even as thousands of people along with dignitaries watched the sight in awe. Later, she also got the opportunity to take a picture with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the two icons of Kollywood, in one snap.

She shared the photo on her Instagram account and captioned it, "My Fan girl moment . [sic]"

It has to be noted that Tamannaah Bhatia is a close friend of Kamal's daughter Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's latest movie Action has met with mixed response from the critics and audience. Her role in the Sundar C-directorial has been praised by her fans. She has not just appeared in glamorous avatar, but she will be seen doing action sequences along with the film's hero Vishal.

The actress' next film is in Bollywood titled Bole Chudiyan in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the lead. The 29-year old has added color to Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, while her That Is Mahalakshmi, remake of Hindi hit movie Queen, is lying in the cans for some time.