Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few actors who have reservations over doing lip-lock scenes in films. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her next movie Action with Vishal Krishna, has been maintaining the same policy since her debut.

14 years on, no-kissing scene clause stays on

During her latest interview, the question on her policy cropped up again whether she was open to smooch sequences if the script demands for which Tamannaah said, "I haven't changed the clause in my contract and I don't know I have stuck to it since I started my career. I just choose not to kiss on screen and yeah it's the same, no change at all,"

Until one and a half decade ago, kissing on-screen was a big deal, but over the years, the hullabaloo around it has vanished as the big names in Bollywood too are open to do such scenes if the script demands.

Butterfly Dress

Tamannaah's butterfly-like green dress in the promotional materials of her latest film Action has caught a lot of attention. When the interviewer asked about it, she said that director Sundar C insisted on her to wear it and she was unsure of donning it when the shooting of the Vishal-starrer kicked-off.

"To be honest, when I started I didn't think I had the body to (wear it)... you need to have a certain body to able to wear. I actually went on a diet and lost weight to wear the costume. I felt like I could not have done it if I was in normal size," the actress claims.

Sundar C-directorial Action will hit the screens this Friday (15 November) and will clash with Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan. The actress has done a never-before kind of characters as she has pulled off a few of action sequences on her own.