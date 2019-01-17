In a surprising development, an old video featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia kissing Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in public is now creating ripples on social media. [Scroll down to watch clip.]

This incident took place back in August 2016. It was the premiere of ad film Ranveer Ching Returns Desi Chinese. The event witnessed the presence of Tamannaah Bhatia, Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. The video, which is creating buzz on the social media, shows the moments before they addressed media.

In the video, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rohit Shetty are seen on the stage. Ranveer is seen giving a dashing entry in his regular naughty style. He warmly hugs the director, who is standing on one side of the stage. Later, he moves towards the actress, who is standing the middle of the stage of this event.

In the next moment, Ranveer Singh dramatically falls down on the floor holding Tamannaah's hand. This way, he wanted to show that he was fida (bowled over by) on her. The actress, who is seen blushing and smiling, bends down and kisses him, while shutterbugs went busy capturing this surprising development on the stage.

Almost three years passed after this incident, which was a fun moment. Several videos and photo featuring it are available on YouTube and other movie portals. It is not clear on the reason why it is creating buzz now. Ranveer Singh recently entered the wedlock with Deepika Padukone, who may get embarrassed to see this video going viral at this moment.

However, Ranveer Ching Returns is a Hindi-language short film, which is written by Rajesh Narasimhan and directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah were seen in the lead roles in the film. The movie is about a man, who lands in a place where people are suffering from food shortage. How he helps them to fight hunger with Ching's Chinese products forms the crux of this commercial ad film.

Watch here the video of Tamannaah Bhatia kissing Ranveer Singh on Stage in live event.

