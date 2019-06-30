Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has five films in her kitty. While a few are in production, rest of them are slated for release in the upcoming months. Beginning with That is Mahalakshmi, the actress has Sye Raa N Narasimha Reddy, an untitled Tamil film in the direction of Sundar C, Tamil remake of Anandobrahma and Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan, which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Recently, the actress took part in the launch of her upcoming film Raju Gari Gadhi 3, which took place in Hyderabad. This film is the third part of the Raju Gari Gadhi franchise which is a brainchild of anchor turned director Ohmkar.

The latest news is that the actress has walked out of the project due to creative differences. As per the latest reports, when Ohmkar narrated the script to her, she liked it very much and has given a nod. But after the launch, which took place with a puja, the actress has noticed that some changes have been taken place in the script and with those uninformed changes, the actress wasn't impressed with the script. So, she chose to walk out of this Ohmkar directorial is what we have learnt.

Tamannaah's recent two films Devi 2 and Khamoshi have also been horror thrillers and when she said yes to Raju Gari Gadhi 3, her fans were pretty much surprised to know that she is part of a horror film once again. But now, looks like they are in a shock. Well, an official statement from the actress and the makers is awaited.

Tamannaah Bhatia is someone who has been in the industry for a long time and she always make sure that the characters she always plays have a strong role in the story.

Raju Gari Gadhi and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 have become very much popular after the horror comedy films have attracted the audience to the theatres. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has Nagarjuna Akkineni and his daughter in law Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles and this film, for its story and the kind of message the film has given.