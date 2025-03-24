We are in 2025, yet age-shaming, fat-shaming, and racism have sadly become the new normal. Several Bollywood actors are seen flaunting their hourglass figures and embracing fitness, but netizens continue to criticize them. Recently, celebrities like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty have been judged and ridiculed for their sartorial choices, while others have been trolled for showcasing their chiseled abs.

If that wasn't enough, some actors are targeted for their darker skin tones, while fair-skinned actors are labelled as 'milky white.'

Recently, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is set to play the role of a Sadhvi in the upcoming film Odela 2, was referred to as a "milky beauty" by a journalist, sparking controversy.

Reporter questions director over casting Tamannaah Bhatia as a Sadhvi

During a press conference, a female reporter asked Odela 2 director Ashok Teja, "Why did you look at a 'Milky Beauty' and think that she could be a Shiva Shakti?"

The remark did not sit well with Tamannaah, who decided to take over and give a fitting response.

A visibly irked Tamannaah replied, "Your question already contains the answer. He doesn't view it. Glamour, in a woman, is something to be celebrated. We women must celebrate ourselves first only then can we expect others to celebrate us. If we perceive ourselves in a certain way, no one else can respect us either."

She further added, "Here, we have a wonderful gentleman who doesn't see women in a superficial way. He views women as divine. And divinity can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful. A woman can be many things."

Tamannaah has often faced criticism for her weight. However, she has consistently spoken about embracing her curves and refuses to succumb to the pressure of looking a certain way to fit into the industry.

Odela 2 also stars Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 17.