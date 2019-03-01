Indian cinema has changed a lot over the years especially in terms of its depiction of romance, sexuality and eroticism. Earlier, the articulation of female or male desires were obliquely hinted at through songs and their lyrics without having a direct representation of sexual act or the act of lovemaking unlike the current trend in Bollywood.

While you may come across a passionate kissing scene in almost every Bollywood movie, there are some actresses who have inhibitions in doing intimate scenes on the screen. And Tamannaah Bhatia is one such actress who has a on-kissing clause in her contract. But she is ready to crucify her no-kissing policy if she is to romance Hrithik Roshan on screen and for nobody else.

When Tamannaah recently appeared on Famously Filmfare, she spoke about her admiration towards Hrithik being a huge fan of him and why she doesn't kiss any actor on-screen.

"I don't kiss on-screen basically. So that's actually a part of my contract. But I keep joking with my friends, with Hrtihik Roshan, yay! I would," Tamannaah said.

She also recalled how she stupidly reacted when she recently bumped into Hrithik and had her fan girl moment.

"I am a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. I recently bumped into him and I was so stupid. I was like 'Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you' and then I was like okay I didn't know what else to say. And then he walked a little and looked back. He was like, 'You want a picture?' and I was like 'Yes! I want a picture." I felt like a 16-year-old when I met him for the first time," she said.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Tamannaah would get a chance to romance Hrithik in a film in the near future and would help her tick her wish off from her bucket list.