With the festivities gone and winter approaching, the internet witnessed their favourite B-town divas make some season-apt sartorial choices this week. As always not everyone hit it out of the park with their sense of fashion, some did well while others failed miserably. However, one has to truly admit that actresses tried to amp it up by not settling down for monotonous looks. Here is looking back at who wore what this past week-

Karishma Tanna

Karishma needs a special round of applause for redefining chicness with her special red carpet-look for an event. She looked like an absolute boss lady in this three-piece black power suit which she accessorised really well. From the chunky big pair of glasses to the ear cuffs, everything worked out in her favour. The hair had its own character and definitely added to the greatness of the look. One has to give it up for the combination of heels and socks!

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is gearing up for one of the biggest releases of the year, Pushpa 2. However, her fashion choice seems dismal, for somebody who does look great in a saree, she is being ridiculed for wearing a custom Amit Aggarwal black saree. Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika failed to make it up to the mark in this deconstructed saree which had been paired with a nice matching blouse. There was too much happening with the ensemble and somehow in the process it lost its character and fell flat.

Aditi Rao Hydari

This week's special mention has to go to the Bride of the season, Aditi Rao Hydari who keeps tutoring fashion enthusiasts on how less is always more. For one of her wedding festivities, she chose to sport an archival piece from Anand Kabra's 2013 "Tara mati" collection. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi looked like a dream in the zardozi and silk sharara that had been paired with a short kurti and a heavy dupatta. From the jewellery to the makeup, this look was an absolute win!

Tamannaah Bhatia

After weeks of settling for boring looks, Tamannaah knew it was high time she did something and stirred up the internet. Netizens went gaga on the actress' vintage Hollywood-inspired look that had a Marilyn Monroe feel to it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this can very well be considered one of Tamannaah's most amazing looks to date. She looked spectacular in the Dolce&Gabanna dress along with the headband and the pair of bling earrings.

Mouni Roy

There is no denying the fact that the internet is pretty upset with Mouni's sartorial choices. Styled by the best celebrity stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi, her look failed to impress fans. It was too much bling and somehow ended up looking weird on Mouni. The deconstructed corset-like bodice could have been a win but the thigh-high slit took away from its charm. There was so much happening with the dress that she did not have to walk an extra mile to accessorise the look with long earrings.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri once again failed the fashion assignment. The Atsu dress was absolutely amazing, a lot could have been done with it yet it was styled in the most boring way possible. With a dress as fun as that, shiny makeup and sparkly eyes are set up for failure. The hair and choice of earrings too contributed to the failure of the look.