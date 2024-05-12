The Railway Men fame Bhumika Dube is all set to play the female lead in the film 'Barah By Barah' directed by Gaurav Madan. Gyanendra Tripathi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Harish Khanna, Akash Sinha are the other stars in the film. Apart from the Railway Men, Bhumika also made her mark in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Dahan. She will next be seen in Netflix's Phir Aayee Haseen Dilrubba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

Ahead of the film's release, International Business Times got in touch with the actress to talk about how she bagged the role, the conflict between theatres and OTT these days, why Hindi heartland films work better and lots more.

Tell us a bit about your role the film.

Barah by Barah features me in the role of Meena, a simple woman from Benaras. This film highlights my character as a diligent wife to Sooraj (the protagonist) and a dutiful mother and daughter-in-law. However, underneath her exterior, Meena possesses a strong determination and confidence, making her one of the strongest figures in the family.

⁠How did you bag the part?

When walking out of an audition, there are instances where you just know you aced it. This exact feeling occurred after auditioning for this film. Two days later, I received the news that I was chosen for the role and Gaurav (the director) was impressed by my audition. It brings me joy to debut as the lead actress in this movie.

Do you feel that films with Hindi heartland and rural set up are resonating more with the audience these days and why?

In our country, the majority of the population resides in rural areas or originally come from small towns. Some people reminisce about their past life in rural homes or appreciate content that reflects their world. Perhaps, this is why such narratives set in the heartland are craved and connected with. I can easily count the successful web series and films on one hand, such as tvf's Panchayat, Mirzapur on Prime, Jamtara on Netflix, and movies like Laapata Ladies and many others.

What do you have to say about disinterest in the audience about going to watch films in theatres and waiting for it to come on OTT instead.

COVID-19 should take the blame for this dilemma! Choosing whether to go out or stay at home has sparked ongoing debates. Personally, I prefer going out with friends to watch a movie, preferably on a weekday as weekends tend to be busy and costly. However, from a financial standpoint, it is much more economical to stay at home and watch a movie instead of going to the theatre. The cost factor is a controversial issue that always emerges when discussing these two options.

Do you think Barah by Barah should have also taken the OTT route?

Ultimately, it will, it is rare to find films that cover all avenues such as festivals, commercial releases, and OTT platforms. Barah by Barah is among the recent films that stand as an example for bridging these gaps. The boundaries are blurring, turning it into an additional source of revenue for filmmakers and an alternate choice for audiences who miss watching it in cinemas.