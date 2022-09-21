Amid clashes on the border between Taliban forces and the Pakistani Army on the Durand Line, an official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan blamed Pakistan for deliberately delaying fruit exports at the border crossing.

Taliban official Mubeen Khan lambasted Pakistan for trying to create a wedge between Afghanistan and India on the issue of "sheltering" UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar.

Pointing toward the statement of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Mubeen Khan said that Bhutto stated that Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan only to undermine relations between India and Afghanistan.

"Does Bilawal know the geography? Are Islamabad, Punjab, and Karachi parts of Afghanistan?", Khan asked while mentioning that global terrorist Masood Azhar is hiding in Pakistan.

Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan: Bilawal Bhatto

On September 16 Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan. He stated that Azhar no longer remains an issue only between India and Pakistan and has become a trilateral issue between India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Taliban already denied the JeM chief's presence in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid firmly rejected Pakistani media reports about the presence of Masood Azhar in the war-torn country and said that such terrorist organizations can operate on Pakistan's soil and even under official patronage.

"Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will pay back Pakistan in the same coin. Our Foreign Minister should go to India and declare in Mumbai that Masood Azhar is ISI's agent and tell Bilawal Bhutto that Azhar is hiding in Islamabad, not in Afghanistan". Taliban official Mubeen Khan said.

Taliban official dubs Jinnah as a "drunk Englishman"

The Taliban official said "a Pakistani cleric asks us to change the name of cricketer Muhammad Nabi. They should change the name of Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah who was a drunk Englishman. Only the Prophet is Quaid-e-Azam. Their capital is Islamabad while there's nothing Islamic there".

He further said that Pakistan asked us to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan. "Does Iran have an inclusive govt? No. Does Pakistani have? No. Rakhmanov is president of Tajikistan for decades. Does he hold free elections? No. There are no free elections in the US as Trump said", the Taliban official said.

He further said, "Pakistan deliberately delays our fruit exports at the border crossing. Thank God we won't need Karachi or Gwadar ports anymore. IEA signed an agreement with Iran to use the Chabahar port. Pakistan always harms Afghanistan no matter who is in power.

Three PAK soldiers were killed during clashes with the Taliban Army

Earlier on September 13, Afghanistan confirmed that its Army and Pakistani military were involved in a clash along the international border.

According to Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan Bilal Karimi, the clashes took place in the Dand Patan area in Afghanistan's Paktia province.

Karimi said on Twitter that military facilities, "in principle", should not be built close to the Durand Line. He further said that a day earlier, the Pakistani military sought to build an outpost there.

"Some Afghan soldiers went to talk to them, but Pakistani soldiers opened fire which caused casualties," the spokesperson added.

Karimi said that the Taliban also opened fire. He further said that there was a possibility that Pakistani soldiers also suffered casualties.

It was reported a day earlier that at least three Pakistani soldiers were killed when, the army said, the Taliban opened fire in the latest incident that is likely to complicate the relationship between Islamabad and Kabul.

"Terrorists from across the border continue to pose a security threat to Pakistan despite the Afghan Taliban takeover and promises by the interim government not to allow Afghan soil to be used against its neighbour", Pakistan Army stated in its official statement.

A statement issued by the military's media wing of Pakistan said "terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district".