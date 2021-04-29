In one of the most bizarre news today, Taliban has banned any kind of clapping during the football match. As the soccer team is gearing up to battle it out on the field, the supporters would have to follow strict guidelines and protocols. As per reports, the religious militia has banned clapping and if the audience wishes to cheer, they would have to do say by saying "Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest)."

For players too, there is a strict code of dressing. They would have to opt for long trousers and sleeves as deemed appropriate by the authorities for the match. "I hope we have no problem in the dress Islam has provided to us and of course we hope to win," said Head of the National Olympics Committee Mullah Abdul Shukur Motmain. Taliban has banned television, video, social media, music and dancing to impose the 'purest' Islamic state.

The team would be playing matches against Saudi Arabia in May. Ands would also move onto the Asia Cup in Thailand in December. The last international tour Afghanistan had was in 1995. The management is gearing up to put together a good team with only the players from Taliban in consideration. The friendly matches with Saudi Arabia would be played on the same ground which now stands witness to gory punishments and massive fan fare.

The stadium, which generally sees a full-house to watch the harshest punishments like throat slashings, lashes, shootings and hand amputations will host a match after three long years. "Executions and punishments do not mean here that the Islamic Emirate is not interested in sport, and I hope the same number of people come to see matches," Motmain said.