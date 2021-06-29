A quick look around us will let us know how people have increasingly now turned towards the fitness space after realizing how a certain deadly virus can ruin everything all at once. This has made people more aware of what they put in their stomachs, how much importance they give to fitness, and how determined they are to live a healthy life. There are tons of fitness experts and coaches in the world, and the social media world has all the more expanded the fitness community with the emergence of many other fitness coaches. However, one name that has been creating a lot of noise is Amer Kamra, also popularly known as Amer The Hammer.

He hails from Toronto, Canada, but has made a name for himself across the world/ Making every day count, working out for long hours, learning new trends of the fitness industry, and gaining more insights about the right diets and nutrition, has become a way of life for this passionate man, who describes himself as a fitpreneur, with his online fitness brands that promise to take people on a healthier journey and help them get nearer their fitness goals. His most successful fitness business Hammer Fitness earned him many celebrities and top figures from across different industries as his clients, he claims.

During the pandemic, he thought it was a great idea to reach people on the web and coach them right to make them fall in love with fitness. Today, he has to his credit fitness companies like Elite Coaching System, Lady the F Up, Man the F Up, and also has a podcast named 'The Mind Builder'. From starting his journey as a pro bodybuilder and pro fitness model of Canada, he is now facing the fitness game as a pro fitness entrepreneur with the sole aim to transform people's lives through his best transformation coaching and personal training.