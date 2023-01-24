DJ and Producer DJ Manzee has performed at some of the biggest clubs and venues across the nation and also achieved in the field.

So much has already been spoken about a lot of people and professionals across industries of the world, highlighting how they have lived their journeys and how they have overcome hurdles on their path. Still, there are a few stories about whom people need to know, for they have stood strong on the foundation of honesty and authenticity and have, at every step of the way. Manish Rai, aka DJ Manzee, did the same in the DJing space in the nation and made it look effortless as well.

The DJ may seem like just another guy vying to make an influential status of his as a DJ and Producer in the industry, but he is beyond all that and has proved the same by the kind of momentum he has created, gradually taking over the scene in DJing across India one event at a time.

This guy started his career as a DJ in 2012 and so far has stunned people with his musical sets and performances in genres like commercials, Bollywood, Techno, and EDM. Besides playing at a host of clubs, he has also performed at festivals like Color Splash 2K21, Springz 2019, Holi Color Fusion, Last Vegas Festival 21, The Lalit 2019, and many other festivals. He has also made the corporate world dance to his tunes, playing for companies like Glenmark, HDFC, Oppo, Cipla, Mankind, and others.

He has garnered headlines for his work as a DJ and Producer, winning honors and accolades like getting nominated for Asia's Top 25 DJs by EDMDROID, playing for Robin Reid World Boxing Champion, and Dubai's most popular fashion brand 'Splash,' and also playing for Bollywood actors like Kriti Sanon, Daisy Shah, Sunny Leone, Randeep Hooda and more.

He had recently performed at the New Year's Eve events, one at Cidco Exhibition, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and the other at Kohinoor Continental, Andheri, Mumbai. He plans to start a new business and release albums back-to-back every three months.

He turned heads by performing with top national and international artists and still attracting the attention of the crowd for himself.