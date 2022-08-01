As a restaurateur, he has managed to create his unique niche, establishing many brands along his journey!

The food and beverages industry went through a turmoil during the past couple of years owing to the global pandemic, but now things are back on track and picking up from where it had halted. Navin Agarwal has been around the food industry for quite a long time, having picked up its nuances and walked a long road, despite the roadblocks that came along that hit businesses across the globe for a long time. He is one amongst the few who managed to tread through the rough weather, which many failed to and downed their shutters permanently. His spirit pushed him ahead, not getting deterred by these roadblocks, which ultimately led to his professional success as a restaurateur.

He comes from a marwari family having their roots deep into the gold business, settled in a small town called Bhusawal in Maharashtra. His ancestors have been in the gold business since ages, so him choosing an entirely different line of business came as a surprise for many, although they were convinced that his entrepreneurial spirit won't let him settle for less. Having completed his schooling from St. Aloysius Convent School in Bhusawal, followed by graduating in commerce, he set out to pave his own path in the world of business by moving out of his hometown and settling in Mumbai, as he thought there was no scope of expansion in his place of origin.

He started off by stepping into the gold wholesale business in partnership with a friend in 2013, which picked up pace, owing to his entrepreneurial skills. Soon after, in 2016, he was offered to invest in the restaurant business, a challenge he took up, despite having no experience in this field. In 2017, his first restaurant 'Tamasha' was founded in Mumbai, which expanded its base in Delhi as well. That was followed by his solely owned company 'First Fiddle' which went on to establish many brands under it like Lord of the Drinks, JLWA and Flying Saucer. He says that there were tough times during the covid situation, but he managed to sail through and today manages the operations of the entire group successfully.