Amid reports about simmering differences among different constituents, the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) postponed its much-touted meeting to be held on Saturday to devise a fresh strategy.

Although PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami has taken the excuse of a surge in COVID cases to postpone the meeting, it is believed that all constituents of the conglomeration are not on the same page on some important issues.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at the residence of National Conference chief, Dr. Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti and Tarigami were among the other big names that were to take part in the meeting.

Spokesperson of PAGD Tarigami stated that the alliance has decided to postpone its meeting, scheduled to be held on 15th January, with regard to increasing COVID cases in Jammu. He further added that whenever the situation improves, the alliance will hold the meeting.

He said that the meeting was part of the programe to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the Jammu region.

PDP is not happy with NC's participation in Delimitation Panel's meeting

Before the meeting of the Delimitation Commission with associate members on December 20, 2021, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the panel of pursuing BJP's agenda.

PDP leadership was not happy with the decision of the NC leadership to attend the Delimitation Commission's meeting held in Delhi on December 20.

The NC, the biggest constituent of the five-party-conglomeration, had attended Delimitation Commission's meeting on December 20, although the party is opposing the draft proposal of the panel.

Farooq asks J&K administration to tackle COVID

Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the administration of J&K to ratchet up a multi-fold strategy to tackle the imminent third wave of Covid.

In a statement, Abdullah said, "I hope the incumbent administration is ready to tackle the imminent third wave because they have learned their lessons from the first and second Covid wave, which had battered Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the imminent third Wave is not treated casually."

"Vaccination is the only bulwark against the third wave", he said "There are other measures that the J&K administration must immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation of booster doses, which should be made to protect especially those who have co-morbidities and healthcare workers," he said.

"Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease," he added.