Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Grama Vaastavya (village stay) programme turned out to be insolent after he lashed out at the villagers at Raichur district after they questioned him of unemployment on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Karegudda village of Manvi taluk when the workers from Yermarus Thermal Power Station protested before the KSRTC bus in which CM Kumaraswamy was travelling.

#WATCH Raichur: Workers from Yermarus Thermal Power Station protested before the bus of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy over wages and other issues & raised slogans of 'Shame! Shame!', while he was on his way to Karegudda for his 'village stay prog'. The CM got angry on protesters. pic.twitter.com/FK3OI4limx — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The protesters raised concerns over wages, unemployment and other issues to the CM. The angry protestors raised slogans against HDK which made him lose his cool. "When you have problems you come to me but when it is time to vote you vote for Modi," an angry Kumaraswamy told the protestors.

HDK also threatened to lathi charge the villagers for questioning him. He believes that the village stay programme will help the Janata Dal (Secular) have a better future by paving its way to the villagers' hearts.