After being accused and trolled for apparently sending Alia Bhatt to the Met Gala, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally reacted to the trolls. Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo wrote a cryptic note and asked the trolls to take a break.

Karan Johan wrote, "Dear opinion, I know you work 365 days a year ..relentlessly ... but my request is for you take Sundays off...Exhaustingly yours, Receiving end."

Check out the post:

Story behind the trolls

For the unversed, all the trolling started post Alia Bhatt's Met Gala appearance, when designer Prabal Gurung, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he met Alia for the first time at Karan Johar's 40th birthday party.

The designer penned, "I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone's expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She's a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she's a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that's what makes her extremely special."

Following the post, netizens started questioning about the 'Brahmastra' actress' Met Gala appearance and one of them wrote on Reddit, "Prabal Gurung's post on Instagram confirms that KJO is the reason he invited Alia to the Met Gala."

On the work front

However, this is not the first time when Karan Johar has been accused of favouring Alia Bhatt or the so-called star kids. Earlier, in his chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7', the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' director had shared that due to hate comments and criticism on social media, he 'has built a thick skin over the years' and that it doesn't bother him anymore."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after almost seven years with his upcoming project 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars veteran actors, including Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is slated to release on July 28.