Actress Samantha Akkineni keeps her fans posted on social media with regular updates. Her fans also keep waiting to know what the actress has to share with them and what she is up to.

Samantha had taken a long break from social media and has recently made her comeback, where she said she is back from a long sleep. Since the minute she has been back, she's giving a treat to her fans with a lot of updates.

Samantha's pet dog Hash

Recently, Samatha took to her Instagram stories to share a pic of herself with her pet dog Hash. Sam can be seen sleeping, completely wrapped up in her blanket, and Hash is lying down on the other side of the bed and looks like she has been waiting for her mom to wake up. Undoubtedly, Chay has clicked this pic and we are in awe of it. Sam captioned the image as, "No one can do it better than us."

Well, there are two things to seen in the pic. While one is the bond that little dog shares with Sam, the other thing is Sam and Chaitanya's lavish bedroom. The Jaanu actress keeps sharing the glimpses of their luxurious house as she keeps posting pics with her husband, and pet from different corners of their house.

Their outdoor, swimming pool and gym is something many have been awe of already. But she hasn't shared anything much from their bedroom as it is a private place. But when she has done it finally, all we could see is the taste of the couple.

The bed linen to décor and every small thing in the room seems to be only white in colors, with a dash of grey here and there. A polka dot blanket, white and grey cushions, and it is all about how Sam wants her home to be. And of course, her fashion choices are also too good and she is definitely an epitome of a modern woman.