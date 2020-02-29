Taimur Ali Khan is one of India's most popular celebrities, hands down. Recently, when he accompanied his parents to their photoshoot, a video of him on sets made it to Instagram. The video caught the attention of the internet and celebrities alike.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt couldn't resist the cuteness overload offered by Taimur Ali Khan. Tim Tim's growing fanbase is sure to put numerous celebrities out of work.

Taimur Ali Khan's first gig on an ad shoot

Ther is no doubt that Taimur Ali Khan has been known to be one of the cutest star kids right now. His parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took him along to the sets of an ad shoot they were doing together. The little star got an opportunity to hold the blower on the set. The video of him having fun with the blower has since melted the internet.

The celebrity hairstylist who posted the video captioned it, "New assistant or....the boss?!"

More than anybody else there were two fans more excited than all the others. Deepika Padukone commented on the post, "Steal him!!!" Following in her stride was Alia Bhatt who commented, "OMG!!!!!!!!" They represent the collective thoughts on the video shared by anybody who has seen it, in a nutshell.

While Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alia has numerous films coming up, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar's 'Takht', 'Sadak 2' and 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.