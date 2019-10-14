Being a business person and thinking about the expansion of the business is not at all an easy task to think of and to make it happen. But once a person is optimistic, passionate and have pragmatic conceptions over everything nothing is arduous. And for a person like Taha, he is very passionate about his business but he is going to debut in Bollywood very soon and in itself, it is a big move.

Taha Mohamed Ahmed is one of those rare personas who have a positive vision of everything to work on. His Father has a very well established business but he started from a scratch, getting inspired by him Taha also had craze to work for himself and not for anyone else, keeping this in mind he managed to get himself involved in a small business of animal food and stuff. His father when started working slowly progressed at an enormous level and created an aboalnasr company for construction and built almost 6000 living units and later started building resorts but he rented it out as he was scared from getting into the managing field but Taha being very optimistic and with a practical vision for expanding the business, came up with an idea of managing hotels rather than renting them out and he did that 3 years ago, by creating their first company for managing and owning the hotels which are Hawaii hotels and resorts. He managed to handle the company while studying as aim still a construction engineering student with minor business in the American University of Cairo.

Now he is one of the main founders of the company who manages Hawaii hotels which has six five star resorts and still two more hotels are in the making. He is still working to broaden the sky and work for the expansion of the business and leading its way to other countries like Ukraine, Dubai, and Egypt. On the other side of his life, he is even interested to work with Bollywood and it's somewhere or the other an easy task for a young and handsome personality like Taha. He has already started working on it and is leaving no stones unturned to make his dream come true. He has got the lead role in his upcoming project and that is a movie which is going to release soon, the shooting has already started in some dream destinations like Dubai and Egypt. The movie "ZINDAGI AISE BADALTI HAI" revolves around the life of a rich business personality who has a business empire built on his own efforts, the film will showcase the turnover of his life. It can be called his luck or something that he has got such a relatable character to work on.

We wish him all the best with his future plans and may he touch the sky of success. Being young and passionate is what all makes him, one of the leading business personas of the time and he be established in the world of Bollywood as well.

