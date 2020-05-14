A Taco Bell in Georgia was assaulted by some truly disgusting projectiles. Tempers sure must have run high during he encounter.

Reportedly, the restaurant in Georgia had to be decontaminated last week after a customer allegedly squirted a bottle of urine at a drive-thru window employee and threw feces at him, according to reports.

The incident was caught on video and authorities were still searching for the suspect, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

In the time of a global pandemic, when health and hygiene are of paramount importance. This particular customer knew what weapon could be wielded with the most effect.

The suspect was described as a black woman about 18 to 25 years old, wearing glasses and a white tank top.

The incident in question happened at around 11:45 p.m. at night, according to the newspaper.

The attacker was apparently sitting in the back seat of the vehicle that approached the drive-thru. Though it is still unclear what prompted the customer to unleash such an attack.

Both the window worker and another employee were hit by the bodily waste, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The restaurant reportedly had to shut down early because of the incident. So that the workers as well as the work area could be cleaned.

Taco Bell is a global fast food chain with restaurants in several countries around the world. But it is a branch in the United States that was the victim of such a disgusting attack. Perhaps, the people in the United States aren't able to handle the coronavirus quarantine.