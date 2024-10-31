Tabu has always made some phenomenal sartorial choices and while she does not like experimenting quite a bit, she still, in her own way, tries to amp up and change her style every once in a while. The actress, with the kind of outfits that she opts for, exudes a vintage feel that her fans absolutely love. From sarees to evening gowns, she has it in her to wear anything and still ace it!

The actress, who is about to make a global debut with Dune: Prophecy this year, made it to the premiere of the much-anticipated series in absolute style. For her big day, Tabu chose a statement piece crafted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

While talking about the ensemble, the designers on social media wrote, "The ensemble is a one-of-a-kind couture masterpiece that reimagines a classic Angrakha as a unique silhouette that complements Tabu's sculpted shoulders and tall frame. It features the revival of Abu Sandeep's 'Crushed Silk' collection, which was originally created by serendipity. Made with pure Khadi silk, it has a crushed texture so hypnotic that it flows like an endless sea of maximal fabulosity. The texture is created by a secret signature technique discovered thirty-eight years ago."

They added, "The garment has been hand-tailored with over fifty metres of silk that finds elegant expression in a mix of Indian heritage and Western style."

The custom-made gown featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated Tabu's figure and the long sleeves added a little drama. The length and flair of the gown seemed well in sync, and Tabu carried it off quite well.

Styled by Naheed Driver, Tabu accessorised her look with a pair of danglers from Amrapali Jewels that matched her gown, and the encrusted diamonds broke the monotone colour scheme. Her earrings also added an Indian touch and feel to the look and elevated it to a whole other dimension.

In terms of makeup, Tabu went for a silver smokey eye look, structured eyebrows, perfectly contoured cheeks and nude lip shade - all of which were great choices. She chose to put her hair up in a tight bun for the night.