Apart from good looks what is that one thing you need to shine in Bollywood? Dancing, right? While one has always said that dancing is an integral part of this film industry, few celebs who have been successful without knowning the 'd' of dancing, prove this statement wrong. Let's take a look at actresses who are pro at acting but fail miserably at dancing.

Tabu: The first name that comes to our mind when we think of actresses who can't dance has to be Tabu. Have you seen her latest song – Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De is a living, breathing and dancing (or not!) example of that. If you have seen the song, let's face it, you know Tabu just can't dance and looks really awkward doing several dance steps. However, when it comes to acting, Tabu is at the top of her game.

Konkona Sen Sharma: Konkona Sen Sharma leaves behind many in the race when it comes to acting. But, when it comes to dancing, Konkona himself has said that she can't dance. And her song, 'Hulchul hui zara shor hua' from 'Aaja Nachle' proves that the actress has two left feet.

Kalki Koechlin: Kalki Koechlin can't dance. Period. Her terrible dancing ability became even more evident when she tried to match her steps with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Nargis Fakhri: Nargis Fakhri is a border-line non-dancer. While she really tries and does her best in few dance sequences, but she just can't pull off all the steps. Her steps in 'Dhating Naach' looked forced and totally out-of-sync several times.

Tanishaa: While sister Kajol is the master of dancing, Tanishaa finds it really hard to shake her leg properly. The Neak and Nikki actress gave us ample proof of that in the song 'Halla Re'. Apart from going expressionless several times, she also seemed rushing to finish the steps and jump onto the next one.

When it comes to actors, Sunny Deol's name comes at the top of the list. Ajay Devgn, Abhay Deol, John Abraham are few other stars who can't dance to save their lives.