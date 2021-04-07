Miraj Vallabhdas Kapri, who had played a small role in the popular TV show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been arrested by the police for chain-snatching and theft in Mumbai. The actor was nabbed by the police in Surat after a complaint of chain snatching was filed against him.

According to reports, Kapri has a cricket betting addiction and had resorted to all these activities after losing Rs. 30 lakhs in betting and gambling. Kapri, in order to repay the debt, ended up stealing and snatching things on the streets of Mumbai along with his friend Vaibhav Jadhav.

Valuables recovered from the duo

The police arrested both Kapri and his friend from the area near the Rander Bhesan intersection after receiving a top from an informer. Reports stated that the police officials have recovered goods worth Rs. 2,54,000, including three gold chains, two mobile phones, and a stolen bike, from both the accused, who are residents of Junagadh in Gujarat.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the duo has confessed to their crimes during their interrogation. Both of them have revealed that they used to target old women walking alone on the streets to steal valuables from them. Now, the police are trying to track the jeweller to whom the duo had sold some of the stolen jewellery.

Apart from 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Kapri had also worked in a few other shows as a junior artist such as 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' and 'Mere Angane Mein'. In addition, Kapri reportedly also works as a fitness trainer.

Fan expresses dissatisfaction with show

Meanwhile, talking about the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the popular TV show recently hit the headlines after a fan voiced his dissatisfaction with the show to director Malav Rajda.

A few months ago, actor Dilip Joshi had also pointed out that the show was not maintaining its standard that it had set and because of which it became popular.

"Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.)," he had said in a podcast.