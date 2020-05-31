Dealing with loss is harsh and requires much strength to get over. Actress Taapsee Pannu recently lost her grandmother. She took to Instagram to remember her grandmother, mourning her loss.

Taapsee Pannu remembers grandmother in heartfelt post

Taapsee Pannu and her family suffered a major loss of her paternal grandmother recently. Taapsee used to call her grandmother Biji and shared a close relationship with her. Hence, the loss would have been tough. The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to reminisce and mourn the huge loss.

She posted a photo of her grandmother's memorial and wrote, "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever....Biji," in her heartfelt caption. Many well-wishers and colleagues reached out on the post including Abhishek Bachchan and Tisca Chopra who offered condolences.

Taapsee didn't discuss her grandmother's death or the cause in her post. Taapsee has been under lockdown with her sister away from her parents who she said to happen to be in their 60s and therefore need to take a little more care.

Taapsee was last seen in Thappad which received a good response from the audience and critics for the performances of the cast. She will next be seen in Haseen Dilruba which was to be released in September 2020, but with the current prevailing pandemic, the mystery thriller is on hold.