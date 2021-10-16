After an exciting end to the IPL, it is time for the Men's T20 World Cup. The World Cup that has been postponed several times owing to the pandemic, will finally begin now. The World Cup was supposed to be held in Australia last year but was later moved to India.

Owing to the increasing rate of covid cases, the match was again shifted to United Arab Emirates and Oman. Let's take a look at the venue, matches, start date, streaming partner, channel, time and more.

When would it start?

The group stage of matches would begin from October 17 (Sunday). The World Cup tournament would end on November 14 (Sunday).

Where to watch?

One can watch the match on The Disney+ Hotstar app. The matches would be streamed live and can be seen later as well on the app.

Matches and teams

There would be 45 matches in total and the countries have been divided into 4 groups. The top 2 teams from Group A and B of the qualifier stage would move to the Super 12s. The teams in Group 1 are - England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, with two more to be decided.

The teams in Group 2 are - India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two more to be decided.

First match and India's match

The first match would be between Oman vs Papua New Guinea. India's first match would be against Pakistan on October 24 from 7: 30 pm. India's next match would be against New Zealand on October 31. The timings for all the matches in India would be 7: 30 pm.