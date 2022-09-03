The teaser of Naam2 was released by 360 Entertainment Productions a few weeks ago and the 48 sec teaser has caught the attention of it's fans as they are commenting about how gripping the teaser is.

T Suriavelan, director of Naam2, stated in a candid interview that there are many new characters introduced in #Naam2 adding more depth and suspense to the plot. The second chapter would keep the audience at the edge of their seats and take them on an emotional rollercoaster, he said.

News is that Shiva who was a fugitive and on the run in the first season will also be seen in this season as his story continues and what happens to the band whether or not he will get his justice is what unfolds in this season.

Asked about the hidden elements in the title reveal, he said that it is as cryptic as it is and the audience will have to wait and watch the forest episode when it airs to know what it is. Not just the enigmatics behind the title but the director also mentioned that he had camouflaged many clues to the story in each poster to create a holistic and interactive experience between his fans and Naam2 team.

The first teaser raised the expectation of the web series amongst fans. The second teaser released last night and it has absolutely taken the audience by surprise. What? Why? How? Watch the second teaser to find out. Will it be another treat to his fans, let's wait and watch Naam2, releasing this October.