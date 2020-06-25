T-Series was already facing woes when it came to allegations of nepotism from Sonu Nigam. Now, the music company is facing more trouble, after releasing a music video of Atif Aslam's song Kinna Sona from the movie Marjaavan.

The company was forced to take down the video after a huge wave of backlash from the audience and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Netizens also trended the #TakeDownAtifAslamSong on Twitter.

T-Series takes down Atif Aslam's song after backlash

Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam have so far been having a face-off on social media after the singer made serious allegations against the music company. Bollywood has been up in arms following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, the music company has run into more trouble after the release of their music video with Atif Aslam's song Kinna Sona from the movie Marjaavan that released last year. The song sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was objected to by netizens and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The song was released on YouTube, after which the company faced strong criticism from the MNS Chitrapat Sena President Ameya Khopkar who warned the company of 'major action' if it didn't remove the video. Following, the criticism, T-Series wrote to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray apologising for the mistake.

The letter read, "The said song, sung by Atif Aslam, was put out on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees. He was unaware of his actions, which led to the mistake. We deeply regret this and apologise for the same. We assure you that the song won't release on our platform and we won't promote it either. We are taking down the song and reassure you that we won't be assisting any Pakistani singers."

Last year, the MNS had asked music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers after the Pulwama attack. The collaboration of artists across borders has been frowned upon in the last few years.