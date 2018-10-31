More than 1,500 bodies have been found in a mass grave in Syria's Raqqa province, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State (IS), the media reported on Wednesday.

Citing medical sources, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper said "the bodies belonged to civilians who had been killed by the strikes of the US-led coalition on Raqqa."

The bodies of 4,000 civilians had been found so far in mass graves in Raqqa, Xinhua news agency reported citing the newspaper. It said more bodies were being unearthed on daily basis.

The US-led coalition had supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push to capture IS' former stronghold Raqqa in 2017.