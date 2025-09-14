Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in the Digiana area today, which shook the souls of every onlooker. Symbolic funeral rites were conducted for three family members – Sahil Sharma, his wife Lovely, and three-year-old son Raghav – who were swept away in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Choshiti village of Kishtwar district exactly a month ago on August 14.

But in the middle of every ritual of this funeral, the helplessness, breakdown, and unbearable grief of a mother shook everyone's hearts. Krishna Devi, who is living every day in the hope of the return of her only son, daughter-in-law, and little grandson, was not ready to perform the funeral rites. The sadness on her face, trembling hands, and empty eyes seemed to be silently screaming – "They will return… they have not gone yet… I will not lose faith…"

When relatives and neighbors kept explaining to her that time had passed, and now a symbolic funeral would have to be performed, even then, Krishna Devi kept repeating the same thing again and again – "No… no… they will definitely return. Raghav's laughter will call me… they will return…" Her voice would get choked, words would break, and tears would flow.

"Exactly a month has passed after the tragedy. Now, the chances of their survival are impossible so relatives convinced the ill-fated family to conduct ceremonial funerals as part of rituals", advocate Ashwani Kumar, a social activist, told The International Business Times.

She held the blurred photograph more tightly with her trembling hands. In that photograph, the smiles of Sahil, Lovely, and Raghav seemed to still be alive. "This photograph cannot lie," she said, "it tells me that they are here… somewhere nearby…" Her lips kept mumbling, eyes fixed towards the door – as if every moment the door would open and Raghav would come running and sit in her lap.

The locals said that Sahil had become the support of the family after his father's death. He was the beloved brother of his four sisters and a responsible son. Lovely was not only the daughter-in-law, but the support, the home's love, and solace. And little Raghav's innocence lit up the whole house. His laughter now echoes only in memories, and this echo has left an unspoken void in Krishna Devi's heart.

When the last journey took place, there was a strange silence in the atmosphere. No one was crying loudly, no one was making noise. Everyone stood silently - as if even words had given up in front of this unbearable pain. When the three silver statues were carried to the crematorium on shoulders, everyone's eyes were moist. Some were silently reciting mantras, some were slowly wiping tears.

Krishna Devi kept sitting on the edge of the crematorium. Her eyes were fixed in the void. Her breathing was fast, and her lips were trembling. When a neighbour sitting nearby held her hand, she gently pushed it away and said – "Don't let them go… they will come soon…" Her voice was full of pain, faith, fear, and helplessness.

In the silence of the night, when everyone had left, Krishna Devi kept sitting, holding the picture to her chest. Her face was swollen, her eyes were red, but she also reflected an amazing determination. As if she was saying – "As long as I am breathing, I will keep waiting…"

The local administration and relief teams are still continuing the search on the dangerous mountain paths. With each passing day, hope is diminishing, but the same determination remains in Krishna Devi's eyes – the belief that some miracle will happen, some door will open, some footsteps will be heard.

The colony of Digiana has considered it its duty to stand with them in this grief. Every day some neighbour, relative or friend sits with them, supports them, silently cries with them. This shared pain is binding the community together, as if the whole village has joined Krishna Devi in her grief.

But for Krishna Devi, hope is not just a word – it is her breath. It is this hope that keeps her from breaking down, but with each passing moment, this hope also becomes a new wound. She wakes up every morning, touches the photo, and looks towards the door. Her eyes are still stuck in that moment from which the tragedy took her away.

This story is not of a single family; it is the culmination of human emotions. The wait in the eyes of a mother, the broken foundation of a family, and the support of the community – all these together are keeping alive the hope that is still burning like a flame beyond every tear, amidst every pain.