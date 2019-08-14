Even as the fans are curiously looking forward to the release of the making video of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, here comes an exciting piece of news about the trailer release plans of Chiranjeevi's mega-budget movie.

Well, rumours are rife that the plans for the launch of Sye Raa Naramsimha Reddy are in place. The makers have already locked in the date and are likely to reveal it soon. While the Telugu version will be unveiled by Chiru himself, Ram Charan, the producer of the film, has decided to release the other language versions from the notable stars.

Ram Charan will approach Tamil superstar Rajinikanth soon, asking him to launch the Kollywood version of the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Considering the good relationship that Rajini shares with the Mega family, the superstar is unlikely to turn down his request.

An event is expected to be organised in Chennai where Rajinikanth might formally launch the promotional material of Chiranjeevi's most-ambitious project.

It has to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan, who has done a cameo in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will launch the trailer of its Hindi version. The plans of releasing in Malayalam and Kannada versions are yet to be revealed.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a multilingual movie which will simultaneously release worldwide in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam – on 2 October.

Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment and AA Films, which had distributed KGF: Chapter 1, has struck a deal with Ram Charan. "Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time. [sic]" the company announced the news about their collaboration.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic film based on life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi plays the title role with Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty doing key roles in the mega-budget flick.