Makers of Sye Raa are all set to unveil the video of making the film on Wendesday, which is going to reveal the cast of the film. The film has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and he will be seen playing the role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Telugu freedom fighter.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan Teja under Konidela Production Company, under a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The film is said to be released on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Well, the makers have recently tweeted about their collaboration with Farhan Akthar, who is going to release the film in Hindi. Farhan's Excel Entertainments and AA Films have bagged the distribution rights of the film in Hindi. One of the distributors of the Hindi version took to Twitter to share the news and introduce the ensemble cast as well, in the form of a video.

He captioned the video as, "Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time (sic)"

@ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9JOzzfp3xS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2019

Besides Chiranjeevi, the film has Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Tamannaah Bhatia, Niharika Konidela, Brahmaji and others in key roles.

A small teaser of the film, which gave us a glimpse of Chiranjeevi in the film was released almost a year ago, on his birthday. Now, after a year again, the makers have something to release as a part of the Independence Day celebrations and pre-birthday celebrations as well.

The post-production work of the film is happening in 26 studios and that too all across the world. Set in the backdrop of 1850s, expectations on this film are pretty high. Fans of Chiranjeevi are waiting to see their star on the big screen, as he was last seen in Khaidi No. 150, which was released two years ago.