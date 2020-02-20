In the light of two Swine flu (H1N1) cases reported in SAP office in Bengaluru, the public would be in alert mode. Given the health scare by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it would be helpful to keep oneself informed about practices and precautions to avoid catching the virus.

Here is what you need to know about the H1N1 influenza virus:

H1N1 influenza virus, also known as swine flu, is a respiratory disease caused by type A influenza virus.

The influenza virus was first detected in the US in 2009 and had caused a pandemic outbreak across the globe.

Transmission:

Swine flu is transmitted through close contact and contact with contaminated objects.

Flu spreads when someone touches or take-in the droplets disseminated during coughing or sneezing by an infected person.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of the infection vary in severity.

Typical influenza symptoms include fever, sore throat , cough, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The illness tends to be more severe in the elderly, in infants and young children.

Death can occur mainly in the elderly and in individuals with preexisting conditions, according to the WHO.

Precautions: